Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(two, one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

