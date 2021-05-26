Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
08-20-24-29-32
(eight, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
