Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-14-20-47-70, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2

(ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)

14-25-31-35-36, Power-Up: 3

(fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)

5-8-4, FB:

(five, eight, four; FB: zero)

1-9-8, FB: 1

(one, nine, eight; FB: one)

1-4-6-9, FB:

(one, four, six, nine; FB: zero)

5-9-9-0, FB: 1

(five, nine, nine, zero; FB: one)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

May 28, 2021 11:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

May 28, 2021 11:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

May 28, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 28, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 28, 2021 11:06 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

May 28, 2021 11:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service