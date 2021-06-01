Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
07-09-11-19-40
(seven, nine, eleven, nineteen, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
02-19-28-31-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
6-2-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, two, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-6-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(eight, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-8-3-2, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, eight, three, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
9-9-1-5, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, nine, one, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $268 million
