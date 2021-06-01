Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

07-09-11-19-40

(seven, nine, eleven, nineteen, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

02-19-28-31-47, Lucky Ball: 9

(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

6-2-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, two, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

8-6-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

8-8-3-2, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, eight, three, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

9-9-1-5, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, nine, one, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

June 01, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 01, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

June 01, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

June 01, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

June 01, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 01, 2021 1:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service