Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-3-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(four, three, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

June 02, 2021 5:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 02, 2021 5:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

June 02, 2021 5:14 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

June 02, 2021 5:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

June 02, 2021 5:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 02, 2021 5:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service