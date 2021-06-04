Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
2-0-9, FB: 7
(two, zero, nine; FB: seven)
