Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(four, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
05-19-26-27-29, Power-Up: 2
(five, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)
6-7-3, FB: 1
(six, seven, three; FB: one)
5-1-8, FB: 9
(five, one, eight; FB: nine)
2-0-7-6, FB: 1
(two, zero, seven, six; FB: one)
8-6-6-4, FB: 9
(eight, six, six, four; FB: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $286 million
Comments