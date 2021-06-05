Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

04-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(four, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

05-19-26-27-29, Power-Up: 2

(five, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

6-7-3, FB: 1

(six, seven, three; FB: one)

5-1-8, FB: 9

(five, one, eight; FB: nine)

2-0-7-6, FB: 1

(two, zero, seven, six; FB: one)

8-6-6-4, FB: 9

(eight, six, six, four; FB: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $286 million

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

June 05, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 04, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 04, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

June 04, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

June 04, 2021 11:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

June 04, 2021 11:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service