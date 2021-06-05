Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-09-17-29-35

(three, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

04-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(four, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

8-7-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, seven, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

3-1-7, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)

5-2-7-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, two, seven, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

2-6-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, six, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $286 million

