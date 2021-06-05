Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-09-17-29-35
(three, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
04-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(four, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
8-7-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(eight, seven, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
3-1-7, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)
5-2-7-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, two, seven, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-6-4-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, six, four, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $286 million
Comments