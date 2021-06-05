Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

03-09-17-29-35

(three, nine, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $407,000

