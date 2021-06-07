Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

05-07-18-24-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(five, seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

07-12-23-24-29, Power-Up: 2

(seven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)

4-9-6, FB: 9

(four, nine, six; FB: nine)

2-4-5, FB: 4

(two, four, five; FB: four)

3-2-5-6, FB: 9

(three, two, five, six; FB: nine)

7-4-6-2, FB: 4

(seven, four, six, two; FB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

