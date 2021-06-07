Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-07-18-24-34, Lucky Ball: 18
(five, seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $56 million
07-12-23-24-29, Power-Up: 2
(seven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)
4-9-6, FB: 9
(four, nine, six; FB: nine)
2-4-5, FB: 4
(two, four, five; FB: four)
3-2-5-6, FB: 9
(three, two, five, six; FB: nine)
7-4-6-2, FB: 4
(seven, four, six, two; FB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
