Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-7-6-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(two, seven, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

June 08, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 08, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

June 08, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

June 08, 2021 12:28 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

June 08, 2021 12:29 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 08, 2021 12:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service