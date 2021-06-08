Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
2-2-9, FB: 8
(two, two, nine; FB: eight)
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
2-2-9, FB: 8
(two, two, nine; FB: eight)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments