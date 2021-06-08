Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
07-24-35-41-43
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)
