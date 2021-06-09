Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
