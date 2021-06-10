Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
4-2-5-4, FB: 6
(four, two, five, four; FB: six)
