Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-08-10-24-43, Lucky Ball: 15
(six, eight, ten, twenty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-08-10-24-43, Lucky Ball: 15
(six, eight, ten, twenty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments