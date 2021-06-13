Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-14-21-22-23

(two, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

7-7-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, seven, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

8-0-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(eight, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-3-9-1, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, three, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

9-2-7-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(nine, two, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

