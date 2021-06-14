Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-0-6, FB: 5
(one, zero, six; FB: five)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-0-6, FB: 5
(one, zero, six; FB: five)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments