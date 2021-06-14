Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-13-36-42-43
(two, thirteen, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $269,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-13-36-42-43
(two, thirteen, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $269,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments