Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-17-19-21-37, Lucky Ball: 12

(three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

01-21-23-25-30, Power-Up: 3

(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty; Power, Up: three)

6-3-3, FB: 3

(six, three, three; FB: three)

8-1-2, FB: 2

(eight, one, two; FB: two)

3-3-2-6, FB: 3

(three, three, two, six; FB: three)

1-7-8-3, FB: 2

(one, seven, eight, three; FB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

June 14, 2021 10:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 10:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 14, 2021 10:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

June 14, 2021 10:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service