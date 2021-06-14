Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-17-19-21-37, Lucky Ball: 12
(three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
01-21-23-25-30, Power-Up: 3
(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty; Power, Up: three)
6-3-3, FB: 3
(six, three, three; FB: three)
8-1-2, FB: 2
(eight, one, two; FB: two)
3-3-2-6, FB: 3
(three, three, two, six; FB: three)
1-7-8-3, FB: 2
(one, seven, eight, three; FB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
