Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0-3-5, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, three, five; Lucky Sum: eight)

