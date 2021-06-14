Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-15-19-23-36
(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)
