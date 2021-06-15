Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

June 15, 2021 11:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 15, 2021 11:40 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

June 15, 2021 11:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 15, 2021 11:40 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

June 15, 2021 11:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

June 15, 2021 11:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service