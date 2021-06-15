Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-2-5-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, two, five, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments