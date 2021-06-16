Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-08-29-31-33

(four, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-7-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

6-8-1-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, eight, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

19-29-34-44-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

