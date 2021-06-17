NC Lottery

Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-07-10-15-28

(one, seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight)

07-10-24-29-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(seven, ten, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

0-6-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(zero, six, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

9-3-9-9, Lucky Sum: 30

(nine, three, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty)

2-9-8-5, Lucky Sum: 24

(two, nine, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

