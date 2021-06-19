Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-08-11-19-31

(six, eight, eleven, nineteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

6-2-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(six, two, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

2-7-4-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, seven, four, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

3-5-2-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, five, two, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

