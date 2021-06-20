Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-12-24-27-42

(four, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

6-5-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(six, five, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

7-4-6-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(seven, four, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

4-8-7-4, Lucky Sum: 23

(four, eight, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

04-22-35-38-39, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(four, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

