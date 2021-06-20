Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-12-24-27-42
(four, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
6-5-1, Lucky Sum: 12
(six, five, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(five, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
7-4-6-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, four, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
4-8-7-4, Lucky Sum: 23
(four, eight, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
04-22-35-38-39, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(four, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $52 million
