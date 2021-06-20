Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-12-24-27-42
(four, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-12-24-27-42
(four, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments