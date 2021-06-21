Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

1-2-8-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, two, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

