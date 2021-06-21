Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-4-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, four, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6-4-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(six, four, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments