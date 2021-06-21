Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-05-08-36
(three, four, five, eight, thirty-six)
