Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-8-8-4, FB: 1

(three, eight, eight, four; FB: one)

