NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-06-08-15-22

(three, six, eight, fifteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

01-26-48-51-59, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(one, twenty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

8-5-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(eight, five, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

2-0-2, Lucky Sum: 4

(two, zero, two; Lucky Sum: four)

5-9-3-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, nine, three, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-6-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, six, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

