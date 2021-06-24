Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-9-0-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, nine, zero, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-9-0-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, nine, zero, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments