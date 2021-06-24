Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-5-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(two, five, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

Lottery

SC Lottery

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 24, 2021 1:21 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

June 24, 2021 1:20 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

June 24, 2021 1:20 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service