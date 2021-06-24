Lottery

SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

23-26-31-35-46, Lucky Ball: 12

(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

04-08-22-30-38, Power-Up: 3

(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

0-3-8, FB: 5

(zero, three, eight; FB: five)

7-5-1, FB: 3

(seven, five, one; FB: three)

6-3-8-3, FB: 5

(six, three, eight, three; FB: five)

1-7-7-5, FB: 3

(one, seven, seven, five; FB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

