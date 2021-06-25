Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

08-10-13-27-31

(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

23-26-31-35-46, Lucky Ball: 12

(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

0-2-6, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, two, six; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

6-8-6-4, Lucky Sum: 24

(six, eight, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

6-0-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, zero, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 25, 2021 2:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

June 25, 2021 2:05 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

June 25, 2021 2:07 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

June 25, 2021 2:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 25, 2021 2:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

June 25, 2021 2:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service