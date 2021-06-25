Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
08-10-13-27-31
(eight, ten, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
23-26-31-35-46, Lucky Ball: 12
(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
0-2-6, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, two, six; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-7-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
6-8-6-4, Lucky Sum: 24
(six, eight, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
6-0-9-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, zero, nine, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
