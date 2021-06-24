Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-3-8-3, FB: 5
(six, three, eight, three; FB: five)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-3-8-3, FB: 5
(six, three, eight, three; FB: five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments