Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-4-8-5, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, four, eight, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

