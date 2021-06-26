Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
23-26-28-29-40
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $61 million
3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-8-1-7, Lucky Sum: 22
(six, eight, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
9-4-1-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(nine, four, one, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
