Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

23-26-28-29-40

(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $61 million

3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

6-8-1-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, eight, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

9-4-1-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(nine, four, one, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

08-31-39-43-60, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

