Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

6-8-1-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, eight, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

