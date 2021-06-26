Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
23-26-28-29-40
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Day' game.
