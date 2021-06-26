Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
