Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:

7-1-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(seven, one, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

