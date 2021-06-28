Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Day" game were:
0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments