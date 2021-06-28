Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-4-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, four, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

