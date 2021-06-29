Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Day" game were:

2-4-8-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, four, eight, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

