Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
09-10-16-19-29
(nine, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
09-10-16-19-29
(nine, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments