Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

10-14-19-20-23

(ten, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

8-7-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

6-1-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, one, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

3-7-3-7, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, seven, three, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)

4-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 26

(four, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

24-29-50-65-66, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty, sixty-five, sixty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 01, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

July 01, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

July 01, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

July 01, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

July 01, 2021 12:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 01, 2021 12:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service