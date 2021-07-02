Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-2-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(five, two, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-2-2, Lucky Sum: 9
(five, two, two; Lucky Sum: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments