Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5-2-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(five, two, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

